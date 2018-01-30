Zonena Kuchuluka; Lawi, Namadingo Seal Deal

Malawi’s celebrated and award winning artists, Lawi and Patience Namadingo have joined forces in order to take Malawian music to greater heights.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday in Blantyre, Namandingo said the union is a response to their fans’ suggestion to work together as their music is loved by almost the same audience.

He said he believed the new working relationship with Lawi would be a success as each of them is unique in their own way.

“Our aim is to promote Malawian music done in Chichewa to the international level. Our friends in other countries are making it big through songs done in their local languages and I believe with the amount of exposure and experience each one of us has, we will be able to produce greater works,” said Namadingo.

Lawi AKA Francis Phiri said the deal has come at a right time as both needed their own musical experience before associating with each other.

The Amaona Kuchedwa star said “we are both addicts of music and blessed differently. This union will not only fulfill our fans’ craving for our music but also make others start loving Malawian music.”

Both musicians had a very successful 2017 as they managed to hold big shows that made their names even more popular, hence the call for the Collabo from their respective fans.

The artists are expected to kick start the year with shows in all the cities of the country this Easter season.

They promised fireworks especially for people of Mzuzu as it will be their first time ever to see both of them performing on stage.