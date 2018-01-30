Wanderers, Bullets to Renew Rivalry in CAF Preps

Be Forward Wanderers have intensified their preparations ahead of their first away leg of the Caf Champions League tie against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo early February.

The Nomads will take on their bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe; a side they hope will give them a tough test.

Wanderer’s team manager, Steven Madeira said they are set for the friendly game and described it as a good test for the preparations since bullets is a strong side which equally brags of skillful players.

“Bullets will give us a good game, but you have to understand that there is pride at stake as such we are treating this game seriously. People should come in their large numbers to BNS to witness cream of Malawi soccer,” said Madeira.

So far, the Nomads have played three testing matches against UD Songo of Mozambique, Masters Security and Mangochi Select.

They lost to Songo 1-0 before beating Masters Security 4-0. On Saturday they drew 1-1 against Mangochi Select, results some soccer pundits have described as not satisfactory considering the strength of the teams.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya also confirmed on the game and said they accepted the Nomads proposal in order to give them a good test which they require most at this point in time.

“It is our wish that we give them a good test so that they strengthen their weak areas and represent Malawi well in Africa,” he said.

Soccer loving fans in Lilongwe will have the opportunity to watch new faces which Wanderers have signed to strengthen the squad.

They have signed Dan Kumwenda, William Thole and Peter Choloopi from Azam Tigers, Dennis Chembezi and Misheck Bottoman from Premier Bet Wizards. The Nomads also roped in Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo.

Bullets have signed Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers, Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club and Patrick Phiri of Premier Bet Wizards.

Defender Sankhani Mkandawire, formerly of Tanzanian side Mbeya City FC, has also been ropped in by Bullets after Mkandawire terminated his contract with the Tanzanian club.