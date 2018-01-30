Living Waters Church to Construct 5,000 Seater Cathedral in Mzuzu

Mzuzu Living Waters Church has raised K3 million from a fundraising Big Walk held in Mzuzu City on Saturday.

The Church organized the function to source K 200 million towards the construction of a 5,000-seater Cathedral in the city.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, Building Committee Chairperson, Sterlia Ndhlovu appealed to companies, organizations and well-wishers for more support to meet the target amount.

“We thank God for giving us K3 million from the fundraising we had over the weekend. But we are still asking from well-wishers for assistance since we are in need of K 200 million to finish our project,” she explained.

Ndhlovu pointed out that they would organize other activities like dinner dance and selling of T-Shirts to raise more money.

Guest of honour during the event was Mzuzu City Mayor Councillor, William Mkandawire commended the church for the project.

“Mzuzu City Council is grateful to Living Waters Church for the initiative of constructing a cathedral which will change the face of the city and improve the social, economic and spiritual growth,” he said.

The Cathedral is still at foundation stage since 2016 when Church’s founder Apostle, Stanley Ndovi laid a foundation stone.