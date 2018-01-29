Mzuzu Police Officers Caught Pants Down, Grants Bail to Defilement Suspects

Officers in Police Units under Mzuzu Police Station have been accused of granting bail to suspects of defilement contrary to the law.

District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) for Mzimba North says it has been receiving complaints from the public that most defilement suspects are released on bail by the police within days.

The situation prompted the DCPC to call for a meeting with Mzuzu Police Station authorities to discuss the matter.

Speaking Wednesday during the meeting at St John of God in Mzuzu, DCPC Secretary, Edward Chisanga, said Mzuzu District Social Welfare Office has been receiving complaints about defilement suspects being released on bail by the police.

“This mainly happens in police units despite being against the law,” said Chisanga who is also Mzuzu District Social Welfare Officer.

Responding to the accusation, Mzuzu Police Officer-in-Charge, Lovemore Mwabumba said information about the matter has not reached his office.

Mwabumba, however, said if really some police officers engage in the malpractice, it is unfortunate. He warned that such officers are liable to punishment.

“Police can’t condone such behaviour of releasing suspects of defilement on bail. I urge the community to report such cases if they occur so that the suspected officers can be brought to book,” he said.

Mwabumba added that defilement is a serious offence and, therefore, not subjected to bail.

He then advised the child protection committee to sensitize communities on the importance of reporting defilement cases to police.

“People should desist from harbouring offenders due to relationships with them and should stop settling defilement cases at home,” Mwabumba said.

He expressed the need to provide protective environment for children both at school and at home so that they are not exposed to sodomy or defilement.