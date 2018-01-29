Govt Satisfied with Country’s Security Agencies

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecelia Chazama has expressed satisfaction with the work being conducted by the country’s security agencies in fostering peace and security, saying the development is conducive for national development.

Chazama made the remarks Friday during a meeting with senior management for the Immigration Department, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prisons Service, National Registration Bureau and Malawi Defense Force in Blantyre.

Speaking after addressing the senior management, Chazama said the country’s security agencies work to their best in spite of various challenges they go through in the process.

“It is quite pleasing to note that despite being faced with numerous challenges, the departments under the ministry continue to provide the best services to citizens of this country; such services include issuance of travel documents, border and crime control among others,” she said.

The minister said for the past six months, the Department of Immigration, for instance, has apprehended 345 illegal immigrants for contravening immigration permit conditions.

“Besides, we have also seen the Malawi Police Service recruiting 6000 officers which were deployed in various sections to intensify security in all corners of the country,” she said.

Chazama, therefore, assured the security officers that her ministry would be committed to uplifting their welfare in all security agencies by ensuring that they are accommodated in better houses.

“Currently, we are facilitating the construction of houses to benefit officers within my ministry because we believe that by providing better accommodation to such officers, surely they will work hard and meet the needs of the public,” she added.

Chazama, therefore, advised the officers to always embrace the spirit of hard work, integrity and patriotism to move the nation to an extra mile in all aspects of social and economic development.