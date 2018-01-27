Rape Star Mwiza Chavura Released

Malawi’s up-coming Hip-Hop artist Mwiza Chavura, who swirled controversy last week after producing a song titled ‘Ndidzakupanga rape’ has finally been granted bail by the the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on Friday after spending eight days in police cells.

The rape ‘star’ Chavura, has been charged with producing obscene language contrary to section 179 (1) of the Penal Code.

He has been granted bail on consideration that the case is a misdemeanor that can only attract a fine.

His bail conditions include a bond of K50, 000, two sureties worth K200, 000 each and to surrender his travel documents.

He is also supposed to report to Blantyre Police Station every Thursday throughout the duration of his case.

In her ruling , Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo stated that after careful consideration of submissions by both the State and the defence, “there’s no sufficient basis not to grant the accused bail”.

“The court will proceed on the understanding that the accused was not in hiding and handed himself to the police. Again, the case is a misdemeanor,” said Chipawo.

Chavura’s ‘Nizakupanga rape’ track attracted debate last week among Malawians on social media platforms such as facebook and whatsapp.

In the song, Chavura was announcing plot to let a girl got drunk on his bills with an intention of raping her for turning down his sexual advances on her.

“Ndidzakupanga rape/ kukumwetsa bawa ndikupanga rape/kukamwa kwako nzakumata tape/ zindikana uone udzalira help/ I don’t ……. around nzakupanga rape,” goes part of the chorus of the song.