Police Officers Warned Against Corruption

Central Region Commissioner of Police, John Nyondo on Wednesday warned police officers against indiscipline when carrying out their duties.

Nyondo made the remarks during stakeholders meeting at Namitete, Lilongwe where he handed over a car, five bicycles, whistles and refractors to Namitete Community Policing Forum to help in the fight against crime.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Nyondo said some officers in central region involve themselves in malpractices like bribes and theft among others.

“Some officers promote bribery and corruption by receiving money from people for police bail. Anyone found doing that will face the long arm of the law,” he warned.

He further advised the community against offering bribes to officers which he said is against the laws of the country and that it also dents the reputation of the police service.

The commissioner also appealed to the community to stop forcing their children into early marriages but to instead encourage them to stay in school.

“Children have rights for education so police will arrest anyone involved in promoting marriages of children under the age of eighteen instead of sending them to school,” he advised.

Senior chief Kalolo, hailed the visit by the commissioner saying such visits encourage officers to put extra effort in their work and help reduce common malpractices among the community and police officers in the area.

“I will make sure that anyone involved in malpractices in our community is reported to police so that our area should be free from such malpractices,” said Kalolo.

The senior chief promised to work together with Community Policing Forum (CPF), traditional and religious leaders to ensure that central region registers success in the fight against crime in the area.