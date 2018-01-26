Nursery School Teachers Advised to be Role Models to Learners

The Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi on Tuesday advised caregivers in Mtandire, Lilongwe to be role models to their learners.

He said this when he made a donation of school materials to Chimbalame and St Michaels nursery schools in the area.

Masi, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City West Constituency and a CCAP member from Kaning’a congregation in Lilongwe, said he thought of visiting the two schools which are under Chimbalame CCAP and Maria Mthandizi Roman Catholic church respectively to donate the school materials.

Among the donated items for both schools were plastic chairs, plastic writing tables and blankets among others.

Speaking during two separate functions held at their church premises, Masi said as a Member of Parliament for the area, he thought of visiting the schools in his constituency to donate the school materials that would assist the nursery schools as one way of assisting in promoting early childhood development.

“I do not want to see kids joining things that we would not expect them to do. We want them to play together nicely. As a Member of Parliament for the constituency I thought of assisting the church to help them in looking after the kids,” Masi said.

In his speech Masi, advised the caregivers to be role models to the learners saying as instructors they have a big responsibility in looking after and taking care of the children since most of the time they are at school and they take them as their second parents hence the advice.

“As caregivers you have the responsibilities of teaching, looking after and taking care of the kids all day long and as such you are quite responsible and you have got to love them because most part of the day you are the ones taking care of these young ones,” Masi said.

Masi further asked parents and the caregivers to encourage the youngsters to work hard at school saying education is the only way to success adding that Malawi as a nation is relying on these youngsters to be the next leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the school management, Rev Fletcher Abel Makala of Chimbalame CCAP thanked the Minister for the timely donation towards the school saying the school has been lacking various school materials and the donation was like a relief.

“The donation has come at the right time as the school is lacking a lot of things. To us it is like a relief since these school materials will help us uplift the education standards of our children and we will definitely move to another level,” assured Makala.

Makala also expressed contentment for the gesture adding that since the establishment of the schools not any other official has come to visit them and that the coming of the Minister who is also the MP for the area was really a blessing.

“We are not taking this for granted because since the establishment of the school not any other official has come to visit the school and your coming is a solution to our problems,” he said.

According to Makala, Chimbalame School started in 2014 with less than 20 learners but currently the number has increased to over 100 learners saying this made the school open a primary school which has standard 1 and 2.

Some of the challenges which both schools are facing are; lack of school blocks, lack of boreholes including teaching and learning resources such as portable chalkboards, , dustbins and pails for drawing water just to mention a few.