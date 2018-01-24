MACRA Introduces Mandatory Sim Card Registration

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has introduced the mandatory SIM card registration and generic numbers amongst all mobile phone users in the country.

According to the MACRA statement accessed by Malawi News Agency, the development is in accordance with the Communications Act of 2016.

“In corroborating with all phone companies in Malawi, MACRA is therefore calling upon the general public to go to their respective phone service providers to have their numbers registered by 31st March, 2018.

“Any number that is not registered by this date will automatically be barred from its network until registration is done,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further calls upon new subscribers to register their sim cards upon acquisition of their numbers with the service provider.

This, the statement adds, could be done with the Phone Company, distributor, agent or dealers of the electronic communications licensee, authorized to provide or sell generic numbers of sim cards.

In the recent times, there have been cases of theft and fraud using unregistered phone numbers in the country.

Some unscrupulous people have been achieving this by duping the masses into sending money to them on pretext that the money would be used for logistical arrangements for their prizes after emerging winners in some competitions.

The sim card registration will also be intended to end this malpractice as every number would be registered and therefore be easy to trace.