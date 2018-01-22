Nomads Team Manager Salutes Players Display in Friendly Match

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira says credit must go to his players after their impressive 4-0 victory over Masters Security on Saturday as both sides are tuning up for CAF Champions League games next month (February).

Both teams will start their campaign away, with the Nomads travelling to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to play As Vita, while Masters will take on Angola’s Atletico Petroleos.

On Saturday’s match, Peter Wadabwa handed the Nomads the first goal and went on to enjoy a dominant spell filled with clear-cut chances. But the teams went into recess with Masters trailing Wanderers by a goal to nil.

Came second half, Yamikani Chester, Esau Kanyenda and Ted Sumani also scored each to take the game beyond Masters’ reach.

Madeira described their performance as a six star and applauded his players for the fighting spirit they displayed on the day.

“I think credit must go to the players because they fought like wounded buffaloes,” Madeira told The Malawi News Agency.

“I hope this win doesn’t carry them into their shells because you win today and come the next game, you lose or win before you play. So, I hope they will remain focused because we are playing a tough side in the [CAF Champions] League,” said Madeira.

The Team Manger hoped that the level of concentration would be high and that they would keep on working hard to move forward.

However, Masters Security coach, Abasi Makawa described the friendly as important as it had helped them spot some weaknesses in their team.

“Wanderers gave us a good run, and we have managed to spot where we need to improve before our away game in Angola,” added Makawa whose team has just played in the TNM super League a season only.