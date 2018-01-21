Women Urged to be Prayerful

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has advised women in the country to continue praying so that the nation gains strength and love from the Lord.

Madame Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during a thanksgiving service for women from different denominations aimed at praising God for mercies in 2017 and for a blessed new year of 2018.

She said although the past year was not all rosy, the gift of life alone was the most precious gift worth praising the Lord hence the need for women to take the lead.

“Many things happened in 2017; it was a bad year to others and a good one to some. But overall, we have seen the hand of the Lord manifesting to our lives. We have to thank God for our lives, families, children and jobs.

“This is why as intercessors and custodians of the nation, we have a responsibility of praying and speaking well about our nation so that it is strengthened with peace and love from the Lord,” she said.

The First Lady then urged the women to stand up for the Lord this year and as well review their spiritual lives so that they forge ahead with force in Christ.

Madame Mutharika then appealed to the gathering to take stock of their spiritual lives as they plan on their worldly activities for a better relationship with God.

Speaking earlier, presidential advisor on religious affairs Apostle Richard Khoviwa hailed the first lady for hosting the service at Sanjika saying it has cemented the relationship among different denominations in the country.

During the service, the gathering made various intercessory prayers asking for good rains and a bumper harvest for this planting season especially with the infestation of fall army worm, a pest that is terrorizing many grain crops in the field.