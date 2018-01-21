Political Heavy Weights Mpinganjira, Lipenga, Phoya Joins Mighty DPP

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday welcome into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political heavy weights Brown Mpinganjira, Dr Ken Lipenga, Henry Phoya and Reverend Daniel Gunya.

Mutharika welcomed the trio politically proven ‘Heavy Weights’ at Lunzu Primary School Ground in Blantyre during a political rally which attracted thousands of Malawians from Blantyre and surrounding districts.

During the rally, former Blantyre Synod General Secretary Reverend Daniel Gunya also joined the Mighty DPP together with other members from the opposition Peoples Party and Malawi Congress Party respectively.