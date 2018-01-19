Fischer ‘Jahman’ Kondowe Rejects Sidik Mia’s Offer; Denies Joining MCP

Nyasa Big Bullets veteran winger Fischer Kondowe has distanced himself from reports that he has joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party(MCP).

On Tuesday, Kondowe appeared at MCP’s function when Sidik Mia was holding a press conference where he was receiving some aspiring candidates to represent the party next year.And during the event, Mia welcomed the candidates alongside

Kondowe.However , the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards winger has distanced himself from any political party saying he only attended the event because he received an invitation to attend the meeting.

Speaking to one of the local radio stations, Kondowe said he is willing to work with any party.“I am an independent candidate and I haven’t joined MCP. I only attended the function because I received an invitation. I am willing to work with any party be it MCP, UDF or DPP but at the moment, I don’t belong to any political party,” he said.

The Bullets winger announced his intentions to contest for a parliamentary seat next year.He will face former Bullets and Flames teammate Peter Mponda, former National Youth Football Association Chairman Mabvuto Missi, former Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa and the incumbent Member of Parliament Allan Ngumuya.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer for Bullets Fleetwood Haiya says Kondowe will continue playing for the club until the expiry of his contract.There were rumors that the club wanted to terminate his contract following his decision to join politics. thanks all have great night