Teenagers Hit by Lightning while ‘Making Love’ in Lilongwe

Two teenagers in love affair were on Monday hit by lightning in Lilongwe at around 18:00 hours, Police has confirmed.

Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer, Laban Makalani, confirmed the incident to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in an interview.

He said the incident occurred at Mzondo Kachimbwinda Village (near Dzenza) in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chitukula of Lilongwe District.

Makalani identified the deceased as Patricia Guwe, 12, of Mzondo Kachimbwinda Village, T.A. Chitukula, Lilongwe and Anderson Yohane, 16, of the same particulars.

“The deceased were in love affair and were chatting in maize field when rain with thunders started falling. Today morning [Tuesday], they were found dead with all signs of lightning,” explained Makalani.

He said parents of the two reported the matter to police and officers visited the scene where they collected dead bodies to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for postmortem. The postmortem confirmed that death was caused by lightening.

Makalani said both of them were Standard 6 pupils at Dzenza Primary School.

Meanwhile, police have advised the general public that during thunderstorm any person outside the house should seek refuge in a car or grounded building when lightning or thunder begins.

He said if the person is caught outside away from a building or car, they should stay clear of water bodies and tall objects like trees. They should also find a low spot or depression and crouch down as low as possible, but should not lie down on the ground.

Makalani advised the public to avoid taking baths or shower when it is raining and not to wash dishes.

He further advised people to avoid using landline phones, televisions, and other appliances that conduct electricity.