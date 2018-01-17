Minister Dausi Calls for Companies to Support ‘Buy Malawi’ initiative

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Nicholas Dausi has called for the support of Buy Malawi initiative to help boost the country’s economy, decrying the tendency by some foreign companies operating in the country to import products at the expense of local ones.

Dausi said this on Tuesday at Sun n’ Sand Resort in Mangochi when he officially launched a workshop the Reserve Bank of Malawi organized for District Information Officers (DIOs), senior and other staff from the Ministry on financial economic literacy.

He stressed the need for Malawians to stop importing things that could be found locally in the country saying there is need to uphold the ‘Buy Malawi’ Campaign .

“I would like to emphasize on the need for companies, hotels and restaurants to start appreciating goods made from within our country,” Dausi pointed out.

“It doesn’t make sense to import tea from Kenya or India, for instance, when we have very nice Chombe Tea or Mzuzu Coffee which are even recommended in Europe and all over the Western world,” he noted.

The Minister encouraged Malawians and companies to use local products as one way of promoting the country’s products.

On the workshop, Dausi said it was vital to equip State reporters with skills and knowledge concerning financial matters.

The Minister observed that the country has registered a phenomenon stability of the Kwacha and that for the first time it has recorded high foreign reserve.

“We thought of engaging financial authorities from both government and the Reserve Bank to give us a lecture regarding financial stability so that the officers understand terms such as fluctuation, inflation, foreign reserve, stability of the Kwacha and how these impact on the lives ,” he said.