BT City South MP Ngumuya Belittles Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe

MP for Blantyre City South Allan Ngumuya says he is looking forward to make history as the first sitting Member of Parliament (MP) to retain the constituency’s seat.

Ngumuya says he believes he has earned the trust of constituents to be given another mandate in next year’s elections.

He cites several development projects that have been achieved under his tenure, notably the Nkolokosa-Zion Road and the maintenance of Ntonda Clinic, which is now operational after so many years of dormancy due to dilapidation.

Reports that he is in panic mode to impress constituents to the extent of developing bad blood with fellow contestants in order to win 2019 polls are baseless, according to Ngumuya.

“Such reports are the architect of people bent on tarnishing my political image. I am not at loggerheads with any aspiring opponent,” he says.

Ngumuya adds that his focus is on bringing more development projects on top of the 13 bridges, roads, clean and safe water he has provide to people in the area.

He says he is ready to face any opponent aspiring to contest for the constituency and specifically named the likes of former Malawi National Football Team player and captain Peter Mponda and former MP for the area Moses Kunkuyu.

“These people should stay away because they will just waste their resources. Am retaining the seat because of the developments I have brought to the people,” Ngumuya says.

Kunkuyu, leader of Transformation Alliance, has distanced himself from any interest to vie for Blantyre City South seat.

“I am not contesting; I do not have such plans at the moment,” says Kunkuyu while expressing reservations about Ngumuya’s conduct for taking credit on the upgrading of Nkolokosa-Zion Road to bitumen standard.

“It is just coincidence that the road has been constructed during his term of office. I was the one who mooted the initiative to upgrade the road,” Kunkuyu says.

While the former Minister of Information and Civic Education has not shown any interest in contesting, other people have openly declared their desire. They include one of the country’s former celebrated footballer, Peter Mponda.

Mponda has made up his mind to wrestle for Blantyre City South seat and says he is ready for the contest.

“I have done my research and I am convinced that I have what it takes to win the seat. I want to bring sound development projects to people especially to the youths who represents about 60 percent of the population in this area,” Mponda says.

The former Malawi national football team skipper is yet to disclose the party he would represent, saying he would do so in March this year.

“As of now, I will remain independent,” Mponda says.

But reports on the ground strongly link him to the ruling DPP. No wonder, the warning shots from the incumbent Ngumuya are not just about the constituency seat but also about the party ticket.-Malawi Voice