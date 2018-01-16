Nsanje Boma Market Vendors Evicted

Nsanje Boma Market construction works is now starting after the district council authorities have successfully evicted vendors who have been reluctant to pave way for the new market.

The development comes after on Thursday last week council officials gave the vendors a two days ultimatum to go out of the market premises so that the construction works of the new market should commerce.

A visit by Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday saw that vendors were busy transferring their goods to the area which has been provided by the council for temporary shelter waiting for the completion of the new market.

Mana even discovered that some of the shops owned or constructed by the vendors in the council’s market were being taken down, giving the opportunity to the contractor to start the construction works.

Nsanje Council Chairperson Mabvuto Kamba in an interview said the vendors have heeded to council’s directive and now it is a sigh of relief on the part of the Council and the entire Nsanje District Community.

He pointed out that the Council was under panic as government was about to withdraw the resources meant for the construction works.

“I am now happy that the construction of the Nsanje Boma Market is about to start as the vendors have now moved out of the premises. We were under pressure as it has taken time for them to accept to move out of the market.

“Now, the contractor is expected to start the construction works in a week time,” the Council Chair narrated.

In September 2017, Nsanje District Council promised to use force to evict Nsanje vendors out of the district’s headquarters market to pave way for a K236 million market construction as the vendors continued to snub government’s stand to demolish their structures without giving them compensation.

Senior Chief Malemia, who is the main beneficiary of the project, told the vendors in the face that he could not afford to lose the said project to another district as he claimed the vendors’ demand of compensation was non-starter as per land laws.

“To begin with, these vendors do not own this place as it belongs to council. Therefore, our position is that the market will be constructed on the current market site and I must emphasize that there will be no compensation for them as they are using council premises,” he charged.

Nyakamera Hardware shop owner, Isaac Nyakamera has supported but expressed concern over the short notice given to them to move out of the market.

“We have moved out though the days were not enough. We would have loved if they had given us a month so that we can transfer our things properly. In the past they told us that they are going to give us a place but as of now we do not know where we are heading to,” he complained.