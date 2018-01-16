Mutharika Pledges to Fulfill John Chilembwe’s Dreams

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika Monday pledged that his government will introduce various development programmes towards transforming people’s social and economic status in line with the vision of Malawi’s fallen hero John Chilembwe.

Mutharika made the pledge at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu when he led Malawians in commemorating the life of Reverend Dr. John Chilembwe and others who fought for the country’s independence.

The national prayers were conducted under the theme: ‘Embracing God for national transformation.”

The Malawian leader said his government was trying to transform the country as Chilembwe wanted without listening to critics who don’t see merit in his visionary leadership which primarily aims at transforming the country.

“Chilembwe saw a vision of constructing technical colleges 100 years ago but never fulfilled. My government is fulfilling this dream by constructing community technical colleges to equip the youth with skills ideal for self-reliance and creation of employment opportunities for others,” he said.

Mutharika said to that effect, government was constructing a community technical college at PIM that would be named in honour of Chilembwe’s wife, Ida, who had a passion in empowering women with vocation skills.

However, Mutharika said all the development aspirations could be fulfilled if Malawians changed their mindset and start to work hard, become patriotic and people of integrity.

“John Chilembwe sacrificed his life for the good of all of us. He worked and changed people’s mindset before he dedicated his life for all people in this country to enjoy the freedom we have today,” Mutharika said.