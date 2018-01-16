FISD Drills Mother groups in Sanitary Pad Making

Foundation for irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) through Sustainable Participatory Initiative for Secondary Education Support (SPISES) project has challenged mother groups in the country to enhance their participation in activities that promote girls education.

SPISES on Monday organized a one day orientation workshop to orient mother groups on menstrual hygiene management and sanitary pad making at Ngowe Community Day Secondary School in Traditional Authority(T/A) Mbwatalika in Lilongwe.

SPISES Project coordinator, Chimwemwe Sibande said the aim of the workshop was to impart knowledge and skills to mother groups on how to help girls on issues to do with menstrual hygiene.

She added that the groups skills in making reusable sanitary pads which they would sale at a low cost to support the girls during menstrual cycle in order to reduce absenteeism due to lack of sanitary wear.

“We want to impart knowledge and skills to mother groups and female teachers on how to orient girls on menstrual hygiene in order for the girls to replicate during their interactive sessions with other girls clubs and their communities,” the Coordinator explained.

She pointed out that FISD in collaboration with European Union (EU) and government, aims to enhance full community participation because they are the ones who mostly interact with girls.

“If we are to promote sustainable development, we need to foster a culture that values meaningful girls empowerment practices for the country’s development, hence the workshop,” Sibande viewed.

SPISES Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Milca Kalinda highlighted that the introduction of girls’ clubs is a positive step towards promotion of girl’s education because it will create a forum for young women to share knowledge and skills.

“Girls education is vital for the country’s development as such we need to promote sustainable empowerment practices and better skills for them to excel,” the officer added.

Head teacher at Ngowe Community Day Secondary School, Ethel Jiya called upon participants to the workshop to put into use whatever they have learnt as a way of promoting girls education as a center for the socio economic development of the country.

FISD will continue to drill mother groups across the country and connect girls to groups that will support further their education.

