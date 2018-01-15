Photos: Woman Accused of Being ‘Witch’ found Naked in Lilongwe

The Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody an unknown woman on allegations that she fell from a witchcraft aeroplane.

Kanengo Police Station Public Relation Officer, Sub Inspector Laban Makalani confirmed the development on Sunday. He said the suspected ‘witch’ was found naked at Kingdom Life Church at Area 50 in the capital city Lilongwe.

” pastor Chipiliro Banda of Kingdom Life Church reported to the police on Saturday night that he received a call from his security guard at his church premises, located at Area 50 in Lilongwe, who told him that he heard something falling from the sky within the church compound. When he checked he discovered that it was a naked woman who had strange looks,” confirmed Makalani

Makalani added, “Upon receiving the report Police officers rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue the woman from villagers who were ready to administer jungle justice,”

The country’s laws do not recognize existence of witchcraft but in recent times people especially the old ones have fallen victim to witchcraft allegations by facing accusations or to a point of death by facing mob justice.