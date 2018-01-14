Malawi Red Cross Society in Massive Door to Door Cholera Prevention Campaign

Malawi Red Cross Society has engaged volunteers and Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) to be carrying out door to door community mobilization as one intervention to reach out to more people with Cholera prevention messages in Karonga District.

The exercise, with support from European Union Humanitarian Aid has come following an increase of cholera cases which is cumulatively at 170 since it was first detected in November 2017.

Speaking Friday during an interview with Malawi News Agency, Malawi Red Cross Society Communications and Humanitarian Diplomacy Manager, Felix Washon said the organization decided to engage the volunteers to increase the number of people taking part in cholera prevention.

He said unlike interventions used before, the new door to door community mobilization concept will help to effectively reach out to more people with cholera prevention messages.

“We have trained and engaged our community volunteers as well as HSAs on the signs and symptoms of the disease for them to efficiently give out relevant messages to the public.

“Door to door community mobilization is the most effective tool to combat the outbreak as more people are expected to be reached through the strategy,” Washon viewed.

He said the strategy is evidence based because volunteers interact directly with households and get instant feedback on the given messages.

Malawi Red Cross Society has supported construction of temporary sanitary facilities in all cholera treatment camps to improve sanitation and hygiene in affected areas which are mainly along the lake shore.

District Nursing Officer for Karonga District Hospital, Maloni Nyirenda commended Malawi Red Cross for introducing the door to door mobilization which he said would go a long way in preventing further spread of the disease in the district.