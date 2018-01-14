Customary Land Act Essential for Economic Development, Says Govt

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Msosa, said the development of the Customary Land Act is essential for the economic development of the country.

He said this Friday at Golden peacock in Longwe during the stakeholders meeting on Draft Subsidiary Legislation to the Customary Land Act.

Msosa observed that once the country has the act in place it would be able to attract funding for various development projects in the country.

He cited Shire valley development project and some agriculture commercialization projects as key examples of the projects which needs the support of the customary land act for its smooth implementation.

The PS viewed that once the act would be enacted issues of land dispute of customary land that has locked the country in the past would drastically be reduced.

“The act will reduce the burden most traditional leaders had in the country in settling land issues on customary land. The act will act as a guideline to the management of land issues in the country,” Msosa explained.

He thanked Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other development partners for funding the meeting and appealed to them to continue providing financial and technical assistance to the development of the Act.

Traditional Authority (TA) Mlolo of Nsanje thanked the Ministry for including the traditional leaders to the review the draft act saying this has enabled them to appreciate what is contained in the new Customary Land Act.

She said the new Act would be best be implement if more sensation meting are conducted across the country so that many should know the new law regarding the customary land issues.