Zimbabwe’s Ex-Minister Jonathan Moyo Not in Malawi

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has dismissed as untrue online reports that Zimbabwe’s former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo is in Malawi.

Moyo, who has now become a prominent Zimbabwean government critic after President Robert Mugabe was removed from power last November, has gone into self-exile but appeared on BBC’s HARDtalk with a pre-recorded interview on Thursday.

He has since used social media to condemn last November’s military coup in Harare which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from Mugabe. Moyo has been disparaging the government of Mnangagwa as illegitimate.

He has since gone into self-exile and some rumours say he is Kenya while others say in Malawi as quoted by some Zimbabwean online publications.

But Malawi Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has said it is not true that Moyo is in the country.

“He is not here [in Malawi],” said Dausi on Thursday.

Other reports say that the Zimbabwean government has written the Kenyan government to send Moyo back to Zimbabwe because it believes the former minister is in that country.

Moyo also served as Minister of Information during Mugabe’s era.