THREE PEOPLE KILLED IN BLANTYRE FATAL ROAD ACCIDENT, ONE HOSPITALISED

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 36 year old Lee Mlele of January village T/A Mpama in Chiradzulu for causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

On 11th January 2018 at about 0110 hours, the suspect was driving a motor vehicle Registration number BR 4482 Nissan Navara double cabin pick up from Kameza round about towards Chirimba along Zalewa road. As he was passing near Mlombwa CCAP junction, he hit four (4) male pedestrians who were walking on the left side of the road.

Victims were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where two were pronounced dead upon arrival. Few hours later on the same day another victim died while receiving treatment. The three died of severe head injuries.

One person is still admitted at the same facility and is being treated for severe head injuries such that he can’t talk.

The two deceased persons and the victim who is receiving treatment remain unidentified. One deceased bears the names of Eliah Joseph Tamayenda aged 34. Other details remain unknown.

The three deceased persons bear the following descriptions;

One is of medium height (about 1.58m tall), brown in complexion, shaved hair with round-shaven chin. At the time of the accident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with white spots labelled ‘A’ around the chest area and a black pair of jean trousers.

Another deceased is of medium height (about 1.55m tall) brown in complexion, has dreaded hair (raster). He was wearing a whitish long-sleeved shirt and a pair of bluish jean shorts.

The other one (Eliah Joseph Tamayenda) is tall (about 1.6m ), medium, light in complexion and at the time of the accident, he was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, navy-blue t-shirt and a blue pair of jean trousers.

Anyone who might have knowledge of the descriptions of the three deceaseds should report to Blantyre Police or any nearest Police facility.

Bodies of the three are being kept at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortury while the victim is also being treated at the same hospital in ward 5A.

Suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of Causing Death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

The motor vehicle had its front part extensively damaged.

Sub – Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi PRO Blantyre Police Station. Phone : 0888593362 Email : augustusnkhwazi595@gmail.com