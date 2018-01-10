Public Anger Over Pro-Rape Song

In the song, Chavura was announcing plot to let a girl got drunk on his bills with an intention of raping her for turning down his sexual advances on her.

“Ndidzakupanga rape/ kukumwetsa bawa ndikupanga rape/kukamwa kwako nzakumata tape/ zindikana uone udzalira help/ I don’t ……. around nzakupanga rape,” goes part of the chorus of the song.

But the song has apparently not gone down well with a lot of Malawians, including some artists who have since taken to the social media condemning it.

Spoken word poet Qabaniso Malewezi, himself a former rapper, said much as there was freedom of speech which artists enjoy, there was a line that needed to be drawn.

“Art that openly talks about raping a girl should not be tolerated. Any glorification of rape culture should not be condoned. Being an artist is a privilege and honour not to be abused. I am publicly condemning the song titled “Rape” by Chavura. I say no to verbal sexual violence,” said Malewezi.

Taking his turn, gospel music star Khama Khwiliro felt promoting rape in a song was a worst thing any artist would do