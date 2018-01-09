Road to 2019: Mighty DPP Eyes Nkhotakota Central Constituency

The Democratic People’s Party (DPP) says it will do anything possible to claim the Nkhotakota Central Constituency in 2019, saying the current Member of Parliament for the area has done nothing for the people.

DPP’s General Secretary, Grezelder Jeffrey, speaking at a rally in Nkhotakota on Sunday at Mpondagaga Primary School Ground, said the incumbent MP for the area has failed to initiate meaningful development projects which people can benefit from.

She said it was for this reason that her party would try to do anything possible to bail out the people of Nkhotakota Central from their present misery so that they can also have a cake of the various development programmes that the DPP led government is initiating in the country.

“I am feeling sorry for you people from Nkhotakota Central [Constituency]. For two years now, you have fallen in the wrong hands. You entrusted leaders who do not take your interest to parliament but only go there to brandish their egos by opposing anything,” she told the gathered crowd.

She revealed that some constituents from the area have personally come to complain to her on the development status of their area as they compare to what is happening in neighbouring constituencies.

She reassured the people that works to renovate the Salima-Nkhotakota road which is currently in bad shape will commence very soon as it is part of government’s priority commitments.

The DPP G.S. held the rally alongside other party gurus like the party’s Vice President for the centre Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu and regional governor for the centre Dean Josiah Banda.

On his part, Dr Ntaba said people have analysed the performance of the incumbent MP and from their reaction, it is clear that they made a mistake in their choice and 2019 presents them with an opportunity to correct that wrong.

“It is important to put in positions leaders who can bargain on behalf of their people, people who are willing to serve not only their interests but take through to parliament the wishes of the people,” said Dr Ntaba.

The Minister of Justice said such meetings were important as they act like platforms to popularise the numerous government development projects being undertaken.

“Government is undertaking several projects here like the Bua Irrigation Scheme, Stadium construction and the new depot which has just been finished. It is our wish to do more and we can safely make that pledge that we will do more,” said Tembenu.