Gule Wamkulu Arrested for Wounding 3-Year-Old Girl

Nkhotakota Police Station is keeping in custody a Gule wamkulu Kamano dancer for unlawfully injuring a three year old girl during his performance.

The Station’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Williams Kaponda identified the Gule wamkulu dancer as 27 year old Pilirani Ching’oma of Khufu Village, Senior Chief Malengachanzi in the district.

He said that the incident happened on January 3,2017 at Kapenda Village, Senior Chief Malengachanzi where gule wamkulu organised an event to entertain people from surrounding villages.

“As the day’s dances reached the climax, Ching’oma’s turn came and to his surprise, a group of women who were singing for the dancers unexpectedly could not sing to arouse his dancing skills. He tried several times to force them to sing as they did to his friends but there was no change.

“After the disappointment, with a spear in his hand, Ching’oma started frightening and chasing the women singers as well as the spectators thereby causing chaos,” he said.

The Kamano directly followed 25 year old Atima Hassan who had to seek refuge in one of the houses around the area with her three year old daughter.

“Despite hiding in the house, the suspect followed them and threw a spear towards them which landed on helpless girl’s left foot,” Kaponda explained.

The PRO added that upon seeing that he had injured somebody, the suspect started running away but angry people grabbed him and put off his regalia thereby revealing his true identity.

He said that although some people wanted to solve the issue outside police, village head Kapenda reported the matter to police some days, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Kaponda told this reporter that the dancer confessed that he injured the girl out of anger knowing that if the women had sang to his satisfaction, his dancing skills would force spectators to give him a lot of money.

The police officer said that the Kamano dancer would appear in court soon to answer charge of unlawful wounding.