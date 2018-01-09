Govt to Construct New Perimeter Fence, Maternity Wing at Ntcheu DHO

The construction of the long awaited perimeter fence at Ntcheu District Hospital is expected to commence by early February this year (2018), Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi has revealed.

The minister revealed the development during his official visit to Ntcheu District Hospital over the weekend. The visit follows the gutting down by fire of part of the facility’s pharmacy due to a suspected electrical fault.

Speaking after visiting the site, Muluzi observed that the hospital’s environment is insecure because it is located along the M1 road.

“As you are aware, the first lady promotes safe motherhood in the country and as a ministry, we will ensure that we work together with her by ensuring that this place is maintained to improve hygiene for expectant mothers, “said Muluzi.

He added, “We will soon start constructing a perimeter fence around the hospital to enhance security for patients as well as hospital equipment.”

According to the minister, resources for the project, including construction materials, are ready and that the project would commence by early February this year.

“The women here at the maternity shelter are exposed to passers-by because there is no fence around this hospital. Our women deserve better, hence the need for a fence around the hospital,” he said.

Ntcheu District Health Officer, Dr Mike Chisema hailed the minister for the visit, describing the project to fence the hospital as timely.

“This is a timely project as it is going to tighten security of the hospital. As management, we need to appreciate that,” said Chisema.