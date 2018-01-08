Mhlakho Wa Lhomwe Donates to Hailstorm Victims

The Central Region Mhlakho wa Lhomwe Chapter (CRMLC) on Saturday donated some items to victims of rainstorm which occurred on Tuesday and affected about 400 people in the process completely destroying 58 houses.

Speaking at the event one of the victims, Aubrey Mwanakhu, said after the fateful incident occurred many of them were downcast as both their homes and businesses were affected and had nowhere to start from.

Said Mwanakhu: “We were completely confused and disappointed because both our businesses and homes were destroyed but now with the donations we are receiving from different organizations like this, at least we have some where to start from.”

Appreciating the donation, Mwanakhu added that they ‘greatly appreciate the timely donation and we feel loved in this painful moment.’

In his remarks CRMLC executive member, Dr Charles Thupi, said they thought it wise as an organisation to help people who were stricken with the tragedy so unexpectedly. he said the organisation decided to help knowing that when disasters strike, people become helpless and that’s when they need help most.

Thupi on the other hand also expressed thanks for the quick intervention by government in also providing help to the victims.

“After receiving the news that our friends here have been hit by such a disaster, we thought it wise as an organisation to take action by mobilising ourselves and bringing help to our brothers and sisters in their time of need,” said Thupi.

CRMLC donated bags of maize and black plastic paper sheets with funds that were raised through contributions from members.

The hailstorm has affected the areas of Traditional Authorities Mwase and Kaomba in Kasungu while many other parts of the country including Lilongwe, Blantyre, Rumphi and Mzuzu have also been affected.

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima also visited the victims last week in Mzuzu, Rumphi and Kasungu where he distributed aid and pledged governments’ assistance to all those affected by the hailstorms.