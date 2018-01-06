Gulewamkulu Arrested For Theft

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 19 year – old man on suspicion that he stole a goat, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin identified the suspect as Kapekesa Feston, a member of the gulewamkulu (nyau) cult in the village of Mbenderana in Traditional Authority Kasisi in the district who was arrested on January 03, 2018.

“During that time, he stole the goat from a herd boy and hid its carcass in the bush after killing it,” Benjamin told Mana. “Afterwards he went to a traditional camp where other gulewamkulu dancers suspected him of stealing a goat after noticing some goat fur on his back.”

Benjamin said Feston admitted to have stolen the animal when quizzed by his fellow dancers before angry villagers pounced on him and later handed him over to the police.

The police publicist added that the suspect has since been charged with theft of goat which is contrary to section 281 of the Penal Code and that he would appear before court soon.

Feston hails from Mbenderana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasisi in Chikwawa.