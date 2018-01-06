FPAM to Uplift Welfare of Malawi Footballers

At last football players in the country can afford a smile on their faces as Football Players Association of Malawi (FPAM) has announced plans to uplift the welfare of football players.

Speaking to reporters at Mpira Village in Chiwembe-Blantyre on Thursday, FPAM’s General Secretary, Enerst Mangani said the association has been formed with the objective of uplifting welfare of current and former football players.

“Our mandate as Football Players Association of Malawi will be to look after the welfare of current and former football players in the country.

“We have noted that in Malawi that most of the players after retiring from football they have nothing to do,” said Mangani

According to Mangani, among others the association will make sure that the football players are entitled to scholarships so that they acquire various skills so that they find something to do after football.

“All our members shall be entitled to financial literacy education and scholarships to acquire various skills such as graphic designing and business management other than football playing skills only.

“The skills and financial literacy education will help them to live a better life after retiring from football,” said Mangani

Jimmy Zakazaka, who is also FPAM member, appealed to football players in country to join the association saying it will help to improve their lives both socially and economically.

“The association will help in uplifting our lives as football players. We have seen that most of the football players in the country suffer a lot after quitting football so the association is here to help us live a better life outside the playing field,” said Zakazaka

Football Players Association of Malawi (FPAM) was registered as a limited company on 12 December 2017.

Currently, the Association is being directed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Chairperson Innocent Bottomani and Malawi National Council Of Sports (MNCS) Chief Executive Officer Gorge Jana.

FPAM’s Secretariat is being run by the Chairperson a former Super League of Malawi (Sulom) committee member Alfred Lungu with assistance from the General Secretary Ernest Mangani.

Former National Youth Football Association (NYFA) chairperson Mabvuto Missi deputy chair. Titha Mandiza, Sungeni Msiska, Chiku Kanyenda, Hellings Mwakasungula, Russell Mwafulirwa, Jimmy Zakazaka and Trouble Kaluwa are among the members.- MANA