Mutharika Promises Malawians of Sustained Development Activities

President Professor Peter Mutharika has promised people in the country that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government would continue to implement various programs aimed at improving their living standards.

Making the promise on Wednesday during a whistle stop tour from Mangochi to Blantyre, Mutharika said government would continue working towards implementing development programs which have a direct bearing on the lives of ordinary Malawians.

The Malawian leader said some of the initiatives would include infrastructural projects which would not only create employment to locals but also create wealth for the country’s socio-economic growth.

Speaking at Songani, Zomba City Centre and Thondwe where thousands of people gathered to see the First Couple pass through the Old Capital, Mutharika said government has lined up a number of projects to be undertaken in Zomba and other districts in the Eastern Region, citing construction of Zomba Stadium and Liwonde – Mangochi Road.

Mutharika, therefore, acknowledged the support government and the DPP receive from the Eastern Region, saying such support was necessary for the country’s prosperity.

However, the first citizen called on people in the region to do more to ensure the party performs well in the 2019 tripartite elections.

In his remarks, DPP Eastern Region Governor, Julius Paipi assured the president of unwavering support, pointing out that the party was steadily gaining strength from grassroots structures.

Some of the notable figures who welcomed the President at Songani included DPP Eastern Region President, Yunus Mussa, Zomba District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bambe and Senior Chief Malemia.

Mutharika and the First Lady were coming from Chikoko Bay State Lodge, in Monkey Bay, Mangochi where they spent their Christmas and New Year holiday and were heading to Blantyre through Balaka, Machinga and Zomba.