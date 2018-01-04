Witch Doctor Found Dead in Chikwawa

Villagers around Mitondo area in Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa District on Tuesday woke to a shocking news when they discovered a man lying dead and in a decomposed state.

The deceased identified as Eric Nyaswimbo, aged 45 was found dead barely three days after he went missing.

Chikwawa Police Station Spokesperson, Constable Foster Benjamin said Nyaswimbo who was a herbalist is said to have visited Mitondo Market on 29th December 2017 where he was seen drinking beer.

Benjamin told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday evening that since then, Nyaswimbo has been missing until Tuesday when villagers discovered him dead.

“As police, we don’t suspect any foul play on his death,” said the police.

Nyaswimbo hailed from Dausi Village in the area of T/A Chapananga in Chikwawa District.