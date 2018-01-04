Nkhotakota Equipped to Prevent Cholera

As the Ministry of Health is fighting hard to subdue the Cholera outbreak which has affected some of the districts in the country, three health centres in Nkhotakota can afford a smile after a group of young men, Dwangwa Round Table (RT) 69 supplied the centres with infection prevention materials.

The RT 69 Chairperson, Peter Piringu said the group focused on infection prevention after an assessment which revealed that there was a gap to address the initiative in health centres hence their response on Christmas Day.

He highlighted that the group believes that infection prevention is cheaper than cure hence emphasizing on inhibiting contamination before things get out of hand.

“We do a lot of activities including Tour de Dwangwa and we use the money realised to assist people living around us. This exercise has cost us over MK1m to help Nsenjere, Liwaladzi and Ngala Health Centres,” he said.

While receiving the items, Nsenjere Health Centre In-charge, Lovemore Simuja said the items had come at the right time when the hospital had stayed two months without infection prevention supplies.

“Our health post is busy as we treat an average of 80 patients per day, however, we do not get the consistent supplies to address the infection prevention exercise. Round Table has rescued us because we had no materials for infection prevention except for potable water,” he said.

Medical Assistant (MA) at Ngala Health Center, Asante Mpikamezo emphasized that the supplies they get within a month for infection prevention are not enough adding that the health post serves a population of about 17 000 people.

“Although there has not been any reported case of cholera in the district, we are at high risk of being affected because we always receive visitors who do fishing business in our localities which is along Lake Malawi.

“Besides, the people who live along the shores are at a high risk of getting the disease because they drink untreated water from the lake. We are also at risk because Nkhatabay which is our neighbouring district is affected,” explained the MA.

Some of the materials donated in all health centres included chlorine, Jeyes fluid, shovels, wheelbarrows, gumboots, gloves, wasters and pails.

So far Karonga, Nkhatabay and Lilongwe are some of the districts that have recently registered cholera cases.

Round Table 69 is a group of young men in Dwangwa which strives to address issues faced by the vulnerable population living within their community.