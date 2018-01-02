Malawi Recovering from Joyce Banda’s Cashgate, Says Mutharika

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika says Malawi is slowly recovering from Cashgate disaster which was caused by People’s Party Administration which was under President Joyce Banda.

In his New Year Message President Mutharika said the country lost donor confidence as the results of the massive plundering of the public funds by the Joyce Banda’s administration.

“Remember that soon after Bingu’s death in 2012, our currency devalued with over 190 per cent. By February 2013, inflation rose to 37.9 per cent. Then Cashgate followed in 2013 and plundered our treasury. We lost donor confidence, and lost budget support. We lost confidence in our economy.

“We lost confidence in the spirit of doing business. Now, we are seeing the return of our confidence. This country was almost bankrupt when I took over in 2014. We had a deficit of K532 billion, which was almost equal to the annual budget at the time,” said President Mutharika

Mutharika added, “We have managed the economy without donor budget support. We have managed the economy through economic shocks of national disasters. We survived national floods, drought and famine for two consecutive years. Now, our future looks better,”

Cashgate Scandal was a financial scandal involving looting, theft and corruption that happened at Capital Hill, the seat of Government of Malawi.

The scandal first came to light in September 2013, when an accounts assistant in the Ministry of Environment was found with several thousand dollars (USD) in his car.

A week later, the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance was shot outside his home, and several other civil servants were found hiding large sums of money.