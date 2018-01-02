Dowa Police Reduces Crime Rate By 28.6 Per Cent

Good working relationship between police officers and community policing forums in Dowa District is said to have accounted for the decrease in crime by 28.6 per cent as compared to the same period last year (2016).

Dowa Police Station Officer in Charge (O/C), Deputy Commissioner, Owen Maganga, was speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, saying such a decrease in crime cannot be taken for granted.

He, therefore, commended all community members in the district for taking an active role in reporting all suspected criminal activities to police.

Maganga said meetings with community policing forums (CPFs) have assisted police in the district to strategise the way forward to make Dowa District a crime-free zone.

He urged CPF members to be vigilant and trusted by conducting their duties in an efficient, effective and professional manner so that life and property are protected in the district.

The station officer also appealed to members of the general public in the district to take police officers as their brothers and sisters by ensuring that all criminal suspects are reported and arrested in order to achieve the police’s vision of creating Dowa a crime-free district.

He stressed that issues of security starts with oneself, saying police alone cannot provide maximum security without the involvement of communities, hence the need for them to report to police all suspected criminals, not only from their respective areas but the whole district.

Maganga also commended Dowa police officers for being leaders in crime prevention in the country’s central region, saying the pride was not only for people from Dowa but the whole country.

The station officer’s remarks come at a time the district’s (Dowa) Police Station has again been voted one of the best police stations in the country’s central region in crime prevention.

In 2017, two people with albinism were incorporated into the Station’s Executive Committee (SEC) for the district to ensure that their voices are heard on their protection.