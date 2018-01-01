Man Assaulted to Death in Nkhotakota

A 24 year old Alick Chirwa of Kavungamanda Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota is in custody at Nkhunga Police Station in Dwangwa after assaulting a 60 year old man to death.

Nkhunga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ignatius Esau explained that the incident occurred at Lukuchi, an area within Dwangwa locality in Nkhotakota.

Esau identified the deceased as Anania Mwakikunga of Mwenetende Village, T.A. Kilupula in Karonga District. He said Mwakikunga was assaulted on Christmas Day while he was coming from a drinking joint.

“The deceased was drunk and was on his way home when he met kids who started cheering him taking advantage of his status, he cheered them back in a playful manner.

“But this did not please the suspect who violently kicked the victim down, he assaulted him until he fainted,” said the police PRO.

He explained that passersby took the victim to his house where he died two days later.

“Postmortem conducted at Matiki Health Centre indicates that Mwakikunga died due to internal bleeding secondary to spleen rapture,” said Esau.

The publicist explained that Chirwa will appear in court soon to answer murder charges contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.