Inadequate Infrastructure Crippling Youth Friendly Services

Inadequate infrastructure has been singled out as a major challenge to incorporate youth friendly services currently at low levels in most health facilities across Karonga District.

Acting Director of Health and Social Services Dr. Phinius Mfune made the observation during the district’s World Aids Day commemoration at Mbande Primary School.

Mfune said inadequate infrastructure is one of the challenges that are affecting integration of youth friendly services in the health centres.

He said the inadequacy has affected quality of service delivery to the youths across the district as most of them are shunning services such as HIV Testing and Counseling (HTC).

Dr Mfune further lamented high Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) default rate which is currently over 10 percent in the district.

“So far we have laid down mechanisms to trace all defaulters,” he said.

District Aids Coordination Committee (DACC) Chairperson Kossam Munthali said the global theme ‘Right to health; access to quality HIV prevention and treatment for all’ cannot be achieved if the youths, who are in majority, are not reached out.

Recently, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) appealed to district council to incorporate youths in health structures at community level to ensure they have a say in issues that directly concern them.

CCJP officer Moses Mwakisala said most youth friendly services have lagged behind because the youths are mostly left out in decision making platforms such as Health Advisory Committees.

However, Karonga District Youth Officer Jessie Mwansambo said her office is currently liaising with the district health office to provide special rooms where youths can be assisted accordingly.- MANA