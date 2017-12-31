Two Women Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced two women to two years Imprisonment with Hard Labor (IHL) and to pay a fine of Mk500, 000 for being found in possession and attempting to export dangerous Drugs.

Kamuzu International Airport Police Public Relations Officer, Sapulain Chitonde has indentified the convicts as Doreen Nguluwe 36, and Patricia Kamwendo 38.

The two were found guilty by the for the offence of being found in possession of dangerous drugs called Apomorphine HC powder weighing 3.68 kgs and attempting to export the same.

State Prosecutor Netier Thomson Chafikana told the court that the two accused persons had to wrap the said powder inside bungles (rings) 93 of them and were to be exported to Spain through FEDEX Company which deals with importation and exportation of goods.

The carton was intercepted by police officers at Kamuzu International Airport ( KIA ) Cargo building earlier this month and upon physically checked it was discovered that the contents in the carton were bungles which contained the said powder. Investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of the owner of the carton who turned to be the accused persons on the 16th December 2017.

They were brought to court where they pleaded guilty and in mitigation they asked for leniency from the court stating that they have a big responsibility of looking after their children and families and that the first accused (Patricia Kamwendo) has a small baby who needs her care.

But earlier Prosecutor Chafikana asked the court to pass an immediate custodial sentence of not less than 5 years considering that the offences committed were serious in nature..

In passing the sentence the Chief Resident Magistrate Chipawo said the first accused (Patricia Kamwendo) was just sent by the 2nd accused (Doreen Nguluwe) and that her level of participation was low whilst the second accused (Doreen Nguluwe) was the master minder and that she knew that she was committing a crime.

This was in addition to what the State prosecutor said in asking the court to pass a custodial sentence, she therefore proceeded sentencing them as follows first accused (Patricia Kamwendo) K500,000.00 fine in default 2 yrs IHL and second accused (Doreen Nguluwe) 2yrs IHL without fine, the drugs to be destroyed.