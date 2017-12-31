Maranatha Academy to Award Best MSCE Students

Over 20 students who performed extremely well during the 2016/2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will be awarded during this year’s Maranatha Academy Award ceremony which will be held on 14th January, 2018 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director Ernest Kaonga said that the Top students Award Initiative, which is of its first kind by Maranatha has been introduced to encourage students in Malawi to excel in education.

Kaonga said they have also organized this function as a way of promoting quality education in Malawi which is one of Governments initiative through The state President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her excellency Dr Getrude Mutharika.

“We will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools, who emerged most outstanding with an aggregate of six points in the 2017 MSCE,” said Kaonga.

He said they will celebrate such an outstanding performance by preparing them a banquet that intends to signify the appreciation of highest academic performance in line with governments’ passion of promoting quality education.

Kaonga said they will assure that the program will continue and he hailed the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika through BEAM on the bring a girl back campaign initiative which has seen girls do better in their studies.

The Managing Director went on to state that Maranatha Academy is proud for emerging first in private schools having three students with 6 points.

The three students, who are also expected to be awarded, include Jasper Mambo, Aaron Nyamba and Blessings James from Maranatha boys academy.

Meanwhile, Kaonga has called upon companies, organization’s as well as well-wishers to support the initiative with gifts to present to the outstanding students.

On another note, Kaonga said it is their wish to have the State President Prof.Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency, Madame Dr.Getrude Mutharika to grace the occasion.

“Our first choice is to have the First Couple because we feel they can inspire the students more. We are very grateful to the President and his government for trying their best in uplifting the standards of education in the country,” he said.

Joseph Phiri, a form 4 student at Blantyre Secondary School has commended Maranatha Academy for taking an initiative in recognizing and awarding outstanding students in the country. He said the initiative will help to motivate and improve education standards in the country.