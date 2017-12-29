‘Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo’ to Invade Blantyre On Monday

Poets and poetry lovers in the country will celebrate the New Year with poetry feast dubbed ‘Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo’ slated for Monday, the 1st of January 2018 at Blantyre Cultural Centre.

Speaking in an interview the host for the show Mollen Nazombe said the show has been organized as one way of welcoming poetry fans into the year 2018.

“We have organized ‘Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo’ poetry show to entertain our fans as well as one way of welcoming them into the year 2018,” said Nazombe

He added,” We are appealing to all poetry lovers in the country to come in their large numbers because this will be the first show in the year 2018 and we have come with a different style this time around,”

According to Nazombe, ‘Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo’ will feature the brain behind Monday Mkudipi Thomas Chigo, the a bengo Star Hudson Chamasowa, Chala Changa Raphael Sitima, Amfumu Kenneth Khondiwa and Joseph Mazeze just to mention a few

The show will also be spiced with a Music Performance ‘Kwin Bee’ as well as GYV Dancing Crew.

It is an open secret that Poetry shows are becoming very popular among Malawians and they attract mammoth crowds.