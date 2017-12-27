Five Years Later: BCC Vacates Encroachers Injunction

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has vacated a court injunction obtained by city residents who encroached on Sochi, Chilobwe and Chimwankhuntha forest reserve area.

The injunction was granted by the High Court some five years ago and has been vacated few days after Vice President Saulos Chilima ordered the council to act swiftly in the reallocating residents from flood-prone areas for their own safety as the country continues to receive heavy rains which has already caused havoc in some parts of the country.

BCC Public Relations Manager Anthony Kasunda told a local news paper on Christmas Day that the injunction was vacated last Thursday, adding that the council is strategizing on reallocating encroachers.

He said: Let me put it straight here that only those who were registered before the injunction will be given land in Machinjiri (South Lunzu) area, but those who come in later will not be considered.”

Speaking when he toured disaster-prone areas in Blantyre, Chilima expressed disappointment that people were still constructing houses along river banks in Chimwankhunda and Ndirande, areas that were affected by flash-floods in January 2015.

He also took to task utility providers such as Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Blantyre Water Board (BWB) for fueling the influx of illegal settlers by providing them with services.- MBC Online