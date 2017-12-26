Plan International Donates Ten Motorcycles to MJ District Council

Mulanje District Council on Thursday received 10 motorcycles from Plan International, one of the Nongovernmental organizations working in the district.

Speaking during the handover of the motorcycles, Plan International Program Area Manager, Daniel Kapatuka, said the donation was part of a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project exit strategy.

Plan International has been implementing the WASH Project in the district from 2013 and ended in the year 2017.

Kapatuka indicated that so far, Mulanje has achieved the Open-Defecation-Free (ODF) status in almost half of its population as three of its six traditional authorities were already declared ODF.

“As part of our WASH Project exit strategy, we thought it wise to give away all the 10 motorcycles that were used by our officers to the council so that they continue implementing what we already started through continuous monitoring to make sure people do not lose track,” explained Kapatuka.

However, he said floods that affected the country in 2015 negatively affected progress of the project, hence unable to achieve the targets by the end of the project this year.

The Plan Program Area Manager, however, expressed optimism the extension workers whose capacity the organization already built, would be able to continue from where it stopped.

Receiving the donation, Director of Planning and Development for Mulanje District Council, Emmanuel Bulukutu, commended the organisation for fulfilling its pledge to the council, saying the gesture would ease mobility for extension workers which was a very big challenge.

District Health Officer for Mulanje, Dr. Khuliena Kabwere said currently, the district was fairing quite well as cases of cholera and other related diseases had tremendously been reduced.

He added that the donation would boost monitoring exercises across the district, hence the confidence that the district would soon be declared ODF.

“These motorcycles will be very instrumental in our extension activities as our Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) work in communities and they will be able to reach out to a good number of households to monitor progress on WASH and other activities,” Kabwere said.

Sectors of Health, Education, Water Development and Community Development were the ones who received the motorcycles.