Enjoy Responsibly During Festive Season– Mutharika

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to people in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, to enjoy responsibly during the festive season and to refrain from any conduct that may lead to accident or loss of life.

Mutharika made the appeal on Saturday evening upon arrival at Chikoko Bay where the President and the First Lady, Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika, are going to spend their festive season holiday.

“I am very happy that you came in such a large number to welcome me and I wish you all a nice time during the festive season as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year,” said Mutharika.

He added: “My appeal to you all is that you should enjoy responsibly; do not be carried away to the extent of drinking irresponsibly; let’s avoid accidents and deaths caused by irresponsible conduct during the season.”

The President said his government was set to develop Mangochi district, especially Monkey Bay where he said, among other things, a state-of-the-art international airport would be constructed and a five-star hotel at Cape Maclear.

The first couple left Sanjika Palace in Blantyre for Chikoko Bay Saturday afternoon and they made a stop at Mangochi Turn-off where Mutharika addressed hundreds of people gathered there.

The Malawi leader said his government would continue constructing and upgrading roads throughout the country and that he would urge the contractor for the Liwonde – Mangochi Road currently under construction to speed up the works.