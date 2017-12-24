Tay Grin Scoops Position two in BCC Keep Your Premises Clean Competition

Blantyre based Hip hop music artist, Tay Grin, has been chosen as one of the residential winners in Blantyre City Council’s (BCC) Keep Your Premises Clean Competition.

At the awards presentation ceremony held at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre in the presence of the Malawi First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, companies and individuals were awarded certificates and various prizes after emerging as winners of the 2017 BCC Keep your Premises Clean.

Speaking in an interview after the ceremony, Tay Grin, born Limbani Kalirani said he felt very humbled as a youthful person and his official residence being recognized as one of the cleanest premises.

“I feel very honoured and humbled to have won. Being young doesn’t mean you cannot take care of your house. It’s always good to be comfortable with your house and I have always said that I want to make sure that wherever I live I must be comfortable so that after all the work I should feel eager to go home,” said Tay Grin.

He further said he did it for passion, saying he loved gardening and that he himself planted most of the plants in his compound to win the award.

Grin also urged fellow youth to take part in keeping Malawian cities clean and green considering that the country’s future belonged to the youth.

He said if the youth could start keeping the cities, homes and work premises clean, Malawi would be beautiful. He, therefore, expressed gratitude to Blantyre City Council and Beatify Malawi Trust for recognizing him with such a prestigious award.

In his words during the award ceremony, Blantyre City Mayor, Wild James Ndipo thanked Beautify Malawi Trust, Blantyre City Council, the business community and all stakeholders for their overall support towards the initiative.

Also speaking during the event, the First Lady said she was happy seeing the fruits of the campaign which started like a dream but was now materializing. She, therefore, urged Malawians to also treat rivers the way they care for their premises by stopping dumping wastes into them (the rivers).

BCC launched the Clean Premises Competition in June, this year (2017) when it was launching Blantyre City health week.