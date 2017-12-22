‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda Instill Confidence in Youngsters- Kamwendo

Malawi’s Super League Giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Captain Joseph Kamwendo has hailed veteran Player Esau ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda for displaying classic football that lead to the teams success.

Captain Kamwendo told a local media that ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda has proved that age was just a number in the world of football. He added that Kanyenda helped to instill confidence in youngsters.

“As a veteran, he played a very big part. People talked a lot about his age when he was brought in but that did not disturb him. Look what he has done for us—he helped instil confidence in the youngsters,” said Kamwendo

Before joining Wanderers 35 years old Striker Kanyenda played for Russian clubs such as Rostov and Lovomotic Moscow. Before moving to Russsia in 2003, Kanyenda had a successful career with Jomo Cosmos.

He also had trials with French First Division side, Olympique Marseille in 2002 when he was named Malawi’s Footballer of the Year .