Mzimba Geared to Contain Cholera Outbreak

Mzimba North District Health Office (DHO) has assured people in the district it has already put in place measures to prevent and combat outbreak of Cholera and treat any reported cases if the district is hit by the disease.

The Cholera outbreak has hit the boarder district of Karonga and there are fears it might spread to Mzuzu City and Mzimba North due to movement of people.

Mzimba North DHO Spokesperson, Lovemore Kawayi, Tuesday told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that all health centres in the district have cholera-preparedness plans in place, saying they are ready to rapidly respond to an outbreak in case of occurrence.

“We are ready because our clinicians and nurses and environmental health officers were already oriented on how to identify and manage cholera cases,” he said.

He said necessary supplies required for cholera prevention and control like chlorine and IV (Intravenous) fluids are available in all the health facilities across the district.

Kawayi added that as a district, they have already embarked on cholera sensitization meetings in partnership with Rural Development Partners (RDP) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in some parts of the district.

He has, however, appealed for more partners to join and support the exercise for his office to reach out to the entire district with Cholera awareness messages.