Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board President Donates to Mchinji Hospital

Malawi Professional boxing control Board President Lonzoe Zimba on Tuesday donated various food items and other groceries to patients and the elderly at Mikundi Health centre, Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji District as part of the celebrations marking Christmas festivities.

The donation amounting to K1.2 Million which included sugar, orange squash, soap and maize were distributed to about 200 people who included pregnant women, mothers and the elderly.

“I celebrate my birthday on the 19th December and every year I celebrate with people from my area.

My birthday falls on a day closer to Christmas and I thought of celebrating by giving to needy people,” he said.

Zimba who is also a well-known Mchinji businessman and an aspiring Parliamentarian for Mchinji East said it was important that people should share the little they have with the needy people especially the sick and the elderly.

“There are many needy people in our communities who do not food to celebrate, my donation will help these people celebrate this festive season,” he added

Acting Traditional Authority Mduwa commended Zimba for the donation saying the donation would go a long way in helping the elderly in his area.

“Every year Zimba takes time to celebrate not only with his family but with ordinary people, this shows he has a caring heart, not many people remember others when celebrating the day they were born,” he said