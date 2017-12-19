Police Arrest 17-Year-Old ‘Gulewamkulu’ in Chikwawa

Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 17-year-old masked (gulewamkulu) dancer on allegation that he wounded a fellow dancer.

Spokesperson for Chikwawa Police Station Constable Foster Benjamin identified the suspect as Innocent Tayi.

Benjamin said Tayi was arrested Sunday morning after he unlawfully wounded 22-year-old Coless Chirwa at their traditional camp in Phingo Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Maseya in the district.

“The suspect is reportedly to have stormed into the camp and demanded gulewamkulu regalia from Chirwa,” said Benjamin.

He added that Chirwa refused to hand over the regalia and this this angered the suspect who hit Chirwa with a glass bottle on the forehead, injuring him in the process.

Benjamin said some villagers who witnessed the scuffle rushed to the scene, apprehended Tayi and handed him over to Chikwawa Police Station.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges of unlawful wounding, according to Benjamin.

Tayi comes from Phingo Village while Chirwa is from Kadzumba 2, all in T/A Maseya in the district.