HAM to Develop Hockey in Malawi

The Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) says will introduce a grant specific for hockey as a way of developing the sport in schools across the country.

HAM’s Vice President, Krishna Achuthan Snr said Saturday on behalf of the association president Tochi Gill during HAM 80th Congress Meeting held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

Achuthan said development is the most critical part of any sports discipline in the world and it needs to be handled with seriousness.

He therefore said HAM will introduce the grant specific for hockey development.

“Development is the most critical aspect of any sport. In this regard the development program will be funded by a grant which is specific for development.

“I am also pleased to report that Central High School has offered the school’s facilities to host schools tournaments and hold technical courses all for the development of hockey in the country,” said Achuthan.

He added, “We need to groom the young ones in primary and secondary schools so that they can become world stars in hockey.”

Malawi Sports Council Human Resource Manager, Henry Meleka urged hockey clubs and other sports clubs in the country to set development structures within their clubs.

“I urge all clubs in the country to set development structures within the clubs. As clubs, we need to find ways of injecting and grooming new talents in into the game,” urged Meleka.

At the 80th Congress Meeting, delegates voted in new executive committee members in which the incumbent President and Vice President Tochi Gill and Krishna Achuthan Snr respectively went unopposed.

Dr Lameck Fiwa was elected General Secretary after defeating Chigomezgo Thindwa by 8 votes to 6.

In other positions, Fiskani Katundu was entrusted to look after the finances of the association (treasurer) while Mason Mbawala was elected Chairperson for Development and Coaching Committee.

Grace Jana has been elected as Southern Region Hockey League Chairperson while Ivy Kawaza as Marketing and Media Committee Chairlady.

Medical Chairperson for the Association will be Precious Gwelema while other Executive Committee Members are Joyce Msiska and Audrey Khamisa Panjwani.